Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 103.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.93. 1,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.87.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.