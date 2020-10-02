Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 496 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 140.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 948,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 554,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

USB stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. 50,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,634,691. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

