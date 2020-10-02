Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 4,668 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

