Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 14,905 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 3.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 54.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,471. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,716,548.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

