Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. CDW accounts for about 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in CDW by 11.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 87,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after purchasing an additional 411,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $1,711,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $121.13. 2,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.49. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

