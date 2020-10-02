Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,435 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.38% of THL Credit worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in THL Credit by 17.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 84.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,583 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 91,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. THL Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

