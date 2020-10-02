Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 47,581 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $137,470,000 after purchasing an additional 177,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 894,464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $141,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,049 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $208.99. The stock had a trading volume of 413,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,828,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,607.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.