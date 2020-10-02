Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 19.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 102.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,843,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 299.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Anthem by 6.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,945,000 after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,295. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.22 and a 200-day moving average of $263.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

