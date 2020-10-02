Cox Capital Mgt LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PepsiCo by 170.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 24.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.43. 49,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,797. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.33. The firm has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.19.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

