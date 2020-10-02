Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 484 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises about 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 406,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 186,653 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 267.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 541,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 393,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 385,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.40. 3,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,680. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

