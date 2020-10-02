Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 4,592 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

ADP traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $137.18. 5,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

