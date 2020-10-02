Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,593. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.79 and its 200 day moving average is $228.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

