Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $120,356,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.42.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,403. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

