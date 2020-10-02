Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.39.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.53. 6,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average of $180.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.