Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.78. 44,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,485. The stock has a market cap of $387.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

