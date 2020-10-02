Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires New Holdings in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCEL. BidaskClub upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 380,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,870,174. The stock has a market cap of $502.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

