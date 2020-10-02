Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 88 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.69. 2,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,258. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $158,516.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $158,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $3,765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,612 shares of company stock worth $13,966,444. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

