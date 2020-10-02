Cowen Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,110 shares of company stock worth $20,931,609. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.