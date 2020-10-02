COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded by Main First Bank to “Buy”

Main First Bank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COVTY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Commerzbank raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

COVTY stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. COVESTRO AG/S has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.