Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $359,399.27 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.07, for a total value of $359,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $54,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

COUP stock opened at $279.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -167.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $55,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.30.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

