Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRVS. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,538,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $8,167,109.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,130,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,315,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

