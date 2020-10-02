Cormark Cuts Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Price Target to C$0.20

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

WRG stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. Western Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.39.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Energy Services will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

