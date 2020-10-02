Contrasting Genius Products (OTCMKTS:GNPR) and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (OTCMKTS:CSSE)

Genius Products (OTCMKTS:GNPR) and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Genius Products alerts:

This table compares Genius Products and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt $55.36 million 3.33 -$31.67 million ($1.13) -12.91

Genius Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Products and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Products N/A N/A N/A Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt -62.28% -58.01% -17.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Genius Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Genius Products and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt 0 0 4 0 3.00

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.22%. Given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is more favorable than Genius Products.

Summary

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt beats Genius Products on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Products Company Profile

Genius Products, Inc. produces and distributes home entertainment products. It produces, licenses and distributes a library of motion pictures, television programming, family, lifestyle and trend entertainment on DVD and other emerging platforms. The company was founded by Larry Alan Balaban on January 8, 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels. The company also distributes movies and television series to consumers through license agreements in various media, such as theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD, mobile, and new digital media platforms; and owns the copyright or long-term distribution rights to approximately 1,500 television series and feature films. In addition, it creates and distributes video content under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.