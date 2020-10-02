Contrasting Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and CEL-SCI (NASDAQ:CVM)

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CEL-SCI has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.1% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CEL-SCI and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A Allogene Therapeutics 0 5 11 0 2.69

Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.92, indicating a potential upside of 27.57%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEL-SCI and Allogene Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI $460,000.00 1,125.86 -$22.14 million ($0.69) -19.43 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$184.59 million ($1.83) -20.52

CEL-SCI has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEL-SCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CEL-SCI and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI -4,864.64% -268.51% -86.89% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -30.11% -27.05%

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats CEL-SCI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Its preclinical product candidates include ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepletion agent. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

