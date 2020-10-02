CONTRACOIN Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $19.08 million and $32,383.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00008118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00603267 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.01522089 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000186 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003790 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,429,932 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

