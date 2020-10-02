Conagra Brands Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,691.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,428 shares of company stock worth $5,319,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

