Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,720.58

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,720.58 and traded as high as $2,376.00. Computacenter shares last traded at $2,360.00, with a volume of 115,808 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CCC. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,728 ($35.65) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computacenter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,065.60 ($26.99).

Get Computacenter alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,162.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,724.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,369 ($30.96), for a total value of £2,369,000 ($3,095,518.10).

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.