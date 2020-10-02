Comparing NOW (NYSE:DNOW) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (NYSE:JUTOY)

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NOW and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW -20.73% -2.34% -1.63% Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NOW and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW $2.95 billion 0.17 -$97.00 million $0.23 19.48 Jutal Offshore Oil Services $254.76 million 0.55 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NOW.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of NOW shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of NOW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NOW and Jutal Offshore Oil Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

NOW presently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 126.00%. Given NOW’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NOW is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

About NOW

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items. The company also provides machine, cutting, power, and hand tools; OEM equipment including pumps, generator sets, air and gas compressors, dryers, blowers and valves; and warehouse and inventory management solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support. In addition, it offers supply chain and materials management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

