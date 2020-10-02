Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. FIX reiterated a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:FIX opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,040,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,039,965.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock worth $3,661,559. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

