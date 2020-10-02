Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $798.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $251,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

