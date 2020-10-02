Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Colony Capital stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Colony Capital has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CFO Jacky Wu purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 629,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,259.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald M. Sanders purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $192,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 845,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,759.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,523,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,598,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after buying an additional 1,198,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,467,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 370,441 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 9,273,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after buying an additional 470,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 41.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 2,415,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

