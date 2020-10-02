Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

COLL opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.52 million, a PE ratio of -2,168.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

