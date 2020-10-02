Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE CDE opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.97. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 315,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 97,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.