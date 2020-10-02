Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $116,800.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,986.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Man Group plc boosted its position in Codexis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Codexis by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Codexis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Codexis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

