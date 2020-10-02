Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $381.64 million, a PE ratio of 72.06 and a beta of -3.19. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 56.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.