Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

CLW opened at $37.83 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.