CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Up 2.3%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.