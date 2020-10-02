City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Posts Earnings Results

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (4.52) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

CPC stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Friday. City Pub Group has a 52-week low of GBX 36.43 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 215.70 ($2.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 million and a P/E ratio of 27.27.

In related news, insider Clive Watson purchased 35,000 shares of City Pub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £23,450 ($30,641.58).

Several research firms have commented on CPC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

