Citigroup’s (C) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on C. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.53.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $43.44 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 123.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $13,970,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.