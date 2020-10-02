CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

CIT stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.85. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CIT Group by 783.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 75.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 367,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 143,466 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 113.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

