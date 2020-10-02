Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.68.

CSCO stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

