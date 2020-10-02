Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $341.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $344.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.3% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

