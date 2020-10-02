Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.36.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$7.29 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72. The firm has a market cap of $461.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis Yaffe purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,750.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

