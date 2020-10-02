Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.58.

CNK stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 20.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 870,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cinemark by 62.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 32.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 101,341 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 110.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 641,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

