Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 681.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,052. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.60.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.