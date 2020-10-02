Chronologic Trading Down 20.7% This Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $249,007.66 and approximately $256.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002036 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00251464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.66 or 0.01523477 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00169690 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,374,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,028 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.