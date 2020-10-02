Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.31.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 192.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Chromadex will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Chromadex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.
