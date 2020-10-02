China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People's Repulic of China.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE CHU opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

