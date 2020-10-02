China Tower Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Tower Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SRTTY stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. China Tower has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.74.

Get China Tower alerts:

About China Tower

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. The company operates ZOZOTOWN, a fashion online shopping Website that include approximately 1,200 stores offering approximately 7,000 brands; and WEAR, a fashion app. It also provides casual apparel items, including T-shirts and denim pants; and formal apparel items, such as business suits and dress shirts, as well as crew-neck T-shirts, slim tapered denim pants, etc.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.