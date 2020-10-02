China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of China State Construction International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.95. Approximately 592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIADY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China State Construction International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China State Construction International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36.

